Holderness Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,858,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,763. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

