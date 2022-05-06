Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,838 shares of company stock valued at $62,907,477. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.69. 10,338,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,646,206. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

