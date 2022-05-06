Holderness Investments Co. Has $2.55 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,087,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

