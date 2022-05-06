Holderness Investments Co. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 688,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,148,000 after purchasing an additional 110,514 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 421,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

