Holderness Investments Co. Has $6.07 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113,746 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.