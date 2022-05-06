Holderness Investments Co. Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,380. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48.

