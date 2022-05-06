Holderness Investments Co. Has $890,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Paper by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $79,288,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in International Paper by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. 2,516,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

