Holderness Investments Co. Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.9% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.43. 3,624,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.