Holderness Investments Co. Sells 529 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.67. 7,290,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,646. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.29.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

