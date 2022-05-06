Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $35.90 on Monday. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $304.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Home Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Home Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Home Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

