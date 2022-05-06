Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HCG stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.86. 429,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$27.06 and a 12 month high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 6.1300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

