Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.43.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

HCG opened at C$27.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$27.85 and a twelve month high of C$46.92.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 6.1300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.55 per share, with a total value of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.