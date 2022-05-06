Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $310.00 at Piper Sandler

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $387.43.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.11 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.55 and a 200-day moving average of $356.42.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

