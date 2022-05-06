Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HMN traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. 398,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,511. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

