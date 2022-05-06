Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.