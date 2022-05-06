Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Hostess Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS.

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 1,588,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after buying an additional 917,894 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hostess Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

