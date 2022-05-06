HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $680.83.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $25.39 on Friday, reaching $366.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,440. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.03 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $333.71 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in HubSpot by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

