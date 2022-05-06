HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Up 6.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $362.14 and last traded at $362.14. 25,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 582,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.21.

The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.16.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in HubSpot by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -216.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.15 and its 200 day moving average is $578.99.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

