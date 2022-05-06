Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HPP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $22.53 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 770,003 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

