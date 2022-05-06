Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.37. 9,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 278,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

