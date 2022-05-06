Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $92.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.92.

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of H opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

