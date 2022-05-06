Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HRNNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

HRNNF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

