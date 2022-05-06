Hyve Market Capitalization Tops $2.45 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $239,541.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00219786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039391 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,109.92 or 1.97475557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

