Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.99 and last traded at $54.94. 1,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 284,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -372.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 423,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 134,497 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $2,817,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $1,565,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

