ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.32. 2,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,062. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ICF International will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ICF International by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ICF International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

