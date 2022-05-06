ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. ICF International updated its FY22 guidance to $5.15-$5.45 EPS.

ICFI traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.69. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $108.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ICF International by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

