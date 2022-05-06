ICHI (ICHI) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $4.79 or 0.00013326 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $22.30 million and $405,049.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00223342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039776 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,088.51 or 1.97741729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,655,392 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

