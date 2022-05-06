Idle (IDLE) Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week

Idle (IDLE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002657 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $35,458.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00176919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00222738 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.00486832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00039678 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,606.65 or 2.00926101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,610,595 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

