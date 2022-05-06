Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $440.77.

Illumina stock traded down $42.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.05. 3,550,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $239.03 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.29 and its 200-day moving average is $359.37.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Illumina by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Illumina by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Illumina by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

