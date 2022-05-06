Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $440.77.
Illumina stock traded down $42.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.05. 3,550,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $239.03 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.29 and its 200-day moving average is $359.37.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Illumina by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Illumina by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Illumina by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
