iMe Lab Reaches Market Cap of $4.35 Million (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $443,590.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00249046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00216420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00476415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00039757 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,111.78 or 1.97439847 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

