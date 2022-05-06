Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

