Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

TSE:IMO opened at C$67.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$69.55.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

