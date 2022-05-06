Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.32.

TSE IMO opened at C$67.33 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$30.64 and a 1-year high of C$69.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market cap of C$45.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 7.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

