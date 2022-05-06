Independent Family Office LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.79. 175,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,783,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.78 and a 200 day moving average of $169.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $459.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

