Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Update

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,930,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 16,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 477.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,027 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

