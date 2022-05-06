InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%.
INFU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 150,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $191.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on INFU. Zacks Investment Research cut InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
About InfuSystem
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.
