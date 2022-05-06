ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Several research firms recently commented on ING. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €12.70 ($13.37) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.42) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.40 ($15.16) to €15.30 ($16.11) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:ING traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 8,890,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034,901. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

