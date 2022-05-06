Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

