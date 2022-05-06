Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Ingevity stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. 304,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,597. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,842,000 after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ingevity by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

