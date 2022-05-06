Insider Buying: Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG) Insider Purchases A$14,000.00 in Stock

Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG – Get Rating) insider Gabriel Chiappini bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($9,859.15).
Gabriel Chiappini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 2nd, Gabriel Chiappini acquired 90,000 shares of Black Dragon Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$6,120.00 ($4,309.86).
About Black Dragon Gold (Get Rating)
