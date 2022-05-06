Insider Buying: Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG) Insider Purchases A$14,000.00 in Stock

Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG – Get Rating) insider Gabriel Chiappini bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($9,859.15).

On Monday, May 2nd, Gabriel Chiappini acquired 90,000 shares of Black Dragon Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$6,120.00 ($4,309.86).

Black Dragon Gold Corp. operates as a junior mining company. It owns a 100% interest in the Salave gold project that comprises five mining concessions covering 662 hectares and an investigative permit covering 2765 hectares located in Asturias, Spain. The company was formerly known as Astur Gold Corp.

