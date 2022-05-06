Insider Buying: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Director Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Maclennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.15. 65,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,634. The firm has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

