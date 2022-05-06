Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Purchases $494,622.92 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $494,622.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,058,924 shares in the company, valued at $16,080,196.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 5,736 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $42,905.28.

On Monday, April 25th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $326,250.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder bought 54,593 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $416,544.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 38,465 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,171.81.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $7.32 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

