Insider Buying: Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) EVP Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,413.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNDT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 1,572,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.66. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,777 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Conduent by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,085 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $4,006,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Conduent by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after buying an additional 701,935 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.