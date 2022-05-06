Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Buys C$12,000.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,349,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,367,529.12.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 50,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 60,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00.

Shares of CVE:GWM opened at C$0.47 on Friday. Galway Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

