Insider Buying: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Major Shareholder Acquires $203,093.09 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 36,859 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $203,093.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,464,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,581,979.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

QRHC stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.61 million, a PE ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRHC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Resource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 355,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

