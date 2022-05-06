Insider Buying: Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) Director Bruce Michael Beynon acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$40,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 520,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$419,163.35.

SOU opened at C$0.96 on Friday. Southern Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$75.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price objective on Southern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

