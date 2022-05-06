Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Acquires $106,500.00 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Oristano purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,448 shares in the company, valued at $535,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SPOK opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.34. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 19.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.44%. Spok’s payout ratio is -89.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 8,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

