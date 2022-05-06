Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Sells $292,300.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $292,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $278,800.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $288,800.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $60,460,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

