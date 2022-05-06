Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO Sells 7,479 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total transaction of 142,774.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EDR traded down 0.39 on Friday, reaching 19.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,922. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 18.59 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is 27.03 and its 200 day moving average is 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

