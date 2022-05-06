Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Insider Sells $91,250.00 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average is $170.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.22 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.